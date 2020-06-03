Facebook’s Manage Activity feature lets you bulk hide and delete old posts

Facebook introduced a brand new feature at present that is all about making your profile not stand out for the fallacious causes, say when you’re in search of a job and a doable employer appears you up.

Manage Activity is the title, bulk deletion and hiding of previous posts is the sport. It lets you curate your presence on Facebook in a way more streamlined method than earlier than.

You can archive (nee hide) content material you now not need others to see, however nonetheless wish to hold for your self over on the social community. There’s additionally a trash bin, the place you can transfer stuff you now not wish to ever see once more.

Content will keep there for 30 days, giving you ample time to vary your thoughts, after which issues get mechanically deleted. Of course you can restore something from the trash inside that 30-day interval. Whether it is archiving or sending to trash, you can do both factor in bulk. You even get filters, to rapidly soar to posts with particular individuals or ones from a selected date vary, for instance.

Manage Activity is offered on Facebook Lite at present, and will make it to the traditional cell apps quickly, and desktop sooner or later.

