Facebook’s latest experiment is an attempt to make live TV events more social

Facebook’s Venue is a brand new app that’s designed to make the method of watching live events more social. The digital companion app has been developed by Facebook’s R&D group, the New Product Experimentation (NPE) staff. Its first live occasion will probably be this Sunday’s NASCAR race.

Venue seems to be Facebook’s attempt to dethrone Twitter’s position because the de facto manner to chat with others whereas watching an occasion live, TechCrunch notes. However, whereas Twitter permits any of its customers to be part of a dialog, normally by tweeting alongside utilizing a hashtag, Venue is a a lot more curated expertise. Commentary will primarily come from choose knowledgeable commentators resembling journalists or athletes, whereas public participation will probably be concentrated into conversations or polls round particular moments.

In an obvious attempt to make it simpler for viewers to deal with one display screen at a time, they’ll obtain notifications through the app when there’s a brand new digital occasion for them to work together with. Facebook is calling these “Moments” and says they’ll occur every time the Venue host thinks one thing particularly memorable or attention-grabbing is taking place throughout the occasion.

Sunday’s NASCAR race will probably be hosted by nascarcasm, and Facebook says that commentary on future NASCAR races will probably be supplied by hosts, together with NASCAR driver Landon Cassill and Fox Sports reporter Alan Cavanna.

This is the third new app to have been launched by Facebook’s NPE staff this week. On Wednesday, the R&D group launched Collab, a TikTok-inspired app designed to assist with music collaboration. There’s additionally Catchup, a voice calling app designed to coordinate group calls.

Venue is out there now on iOS and Android.