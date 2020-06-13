Facebook’s Giphy Deal Draws UK Competition Watchdog’s Attention

Facebook’s acquisition of popular GIF internet site Giphy will be scrutinised by the United Kingdom’s competition watchdog for possibly reducing competition.

The parent of messaging app WhatsApp bought Giphy, a favorite website in making and sharing animated pictures, or GIFs, in May to integrate it using its rapidly growing photo-sharing app, Instagram.

Facebook is now pausing the integration, a source familiar with the situation told Reuters.

“We are prepared to show regulators that this acquisition is positive for consumers, developers, and content creators alike,” the organization said in a statement on Friday.

According to Facebook, 50 percent of Giphy’s traffic comes from Facebook’s apps, with half of that coming from Instagram.

While a formal probe is yet to begin, the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) earlier in the day this week served Facebook with an initial enforcement order and on Friday began the first stage of a study, inviting comments on the transaction from any interested party.

Giphy sought to quell a few of the concerns in a statement. “Everyone will continue to have the same access to Giphy. We look forward to demonstrating how this partnership is a win for our users, partners, and content creators,” it said.

The deal, pegged at around $400 million (roughly Rs. 3,038 crores) by news internet site Axios, came through as Facebook had been under scrutiny over antitrust concerns, and the company has become taking fire for its decision to not challenge inflammatory posts by US President Donald Trump.

Some advocacy groups had already raised concerns if the deal was announced and Facebook had then said that Giphy’s integrations with other social platforms like Twitter, Snapchat, and ByteDance’s TikTok wouldn’t change.

