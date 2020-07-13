Facebook’s future keeps getting murkier

June 1: Facebook employees Facebook employees staged a virtual walkout over the business’s inaction on a series of controversial posts from President Donald Trump, including one that said, “when the looting starts, the shooting starts,” a phrase with racist origins that critics worried could incite violence. Twitter put a warning label on the same post for violating its rules against “glorifying violence.”

June 2: Zuckerberg Zuckerberg held a town hall with employees to spell out his decision not to act on Trump’s incendiary remarks. But perhaps not everyone felt good in regards to the conversation. Brandon Dail, a Facebook engineer, tweeted: “It’s crystal clear today that leadership refuses to stand with us.”

June 17: A coalition of nonprofits launched the #StopHateforProfit campaign, contacting major corporations to pause advertising on Facebook in July, citing the company’s “repeated failure to meaningfully address the vast proliferation of hate on its platforms.”

June 19: Outdoor apparel company The North Face Outdoor apparel company The North Face became the first major brand to become listed on the ad boycott. Soon, REI and Upwork joined, too.

une 23: More More well-known brands joined the boycott , including Patagonia and Ben & Jerry’s, ratcheting up pressure on Facebook and other advertisers.

June 24: , a Facebook executive acknowledged that the social networking giant faces “a trust deficit.” On a call with advertisers , a Facebook executive acknowledged that the social networking giant faces “a trust deficit.”

June 26: By this point, the Unilever UL Coca Cola CCHGY By this point, the list of advertisers boycotting Facebook had grown to incorporate major firms such asand. Also during this week, Facebook wrote in an email to advertisers: “We do not make policy changes tied to revenue pressure.”

June 26: Zuckerberg announced that Facebook will ban ads that scapegoat minorities, immigrants, racial or other groups included in a wider crackdown on hate speech. Facebook may also apply warning labels to user posts that are newsworthy but violate the platform’s policies. Rashad Robinson, president of the civil rights group Color of Change, called the remarks “11 minutes of wasted opportunity” and doubled down on calls for advertisers to boycott Facebook.

June 28: Facebook executive Nick Clegg Facebook executive Nick Clegg pushed back on the premise of the boycott , saying the company has “no incentive to tolerate hate speech.”

June 29: Facebook stock fell 3% early in the day before rebounding, an indication that Facebook stock fell 3% early in the day before rebounding, an indication that the boycott had begun to rattle investors

July 7: Zuckerberg and other Zuckerberg and other Facebook executives met with civil rights and activist groups to discuss the demands of the boycott. After the meeting, the groups slammed Facebook for what they said was a failure to firmly invest in or outline a timeline for making the changes they’d requested.

July 8: An An audit of Facebook’s practices found the platform continues to use with glaring blind spots for hateful content and misinformation on the webpage, and has made a number of decisions in the last year that “represent significant setbacks for civil rights.” Facebook has committed to hiring a senior executive with civil rights experience to oversee the business’s application of civil rights priorities.

What’s next?

At the moment, Facebook has a clear problem on its hands, especially after anti-hate advocates were not pleased about Zuckerberg’s attempts to mollify their concerns. The ad boycott is unlike such a thing the platform has experienced in its recent history.

Still, whether the movement actually results in long term change or a material impact on Facebook’s finances remains to be observed.

While the companies boycotting the company are highly visible and have deep pockets, nearly all of Facebook’s ad revenue arises from small and medium-sized organizations, potentially insulating it from too much of a revenue shortfall from the boycott. And after the month long boycott period ends, some of the participating companies could be eager to return to accessing Facebook’s billions of users and valuable trove of user data.

Then there’s Mark Zuckerberg , who exercises complete voting get a handle on over the company and can not be removed by shareholders, an issue that executives say will make Facebook less susceptible to outside pressure than most organizations.

Even in the midst of the controversy, Facebook is finding new opportunities.