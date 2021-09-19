In this episode of Influencers, Andy is joined by David Marcus, Head of Facebook’s F2, as they discuss the launch of the Novi wallet and Facebook’s role in the future of money.
Home Top Stories Facebook’s David Marcus discusses the digital wallet Novi built on blockchain technology
Facebook’s David Marcus discusses the digital wallet Novi built on blockchain technology
ByHanna Shardi
-
Recent Posts
Most Popular
Facebook’s David Marcus discusses the digital wallet Novi built on blockchain technology
In this episode of Influencers, Andy is joined by David Marcus, Head of Facebook's F2, as they discuss the launch of the Novi wallet...
Kelly Services gives job seekers with criminal records a second chance at work
Kelly Services CEO Peter Quigley joins Yahoo Finance's Julie Hyman and to discuss the staffing company's new partnership with Toyota Manufacturing in Kentucky, to...
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s Met Gala dress designer responds to criticism
Aurora James, who designed the dress worn by Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez's (D-NY) at the 2021 Met Gala, responds to conservative backlash over her "tax...
Small businesses benefited by going digital during the pandemic: RPT
Enrique Ortegon, Senior Vice President, Small and Medium Businesses at Salesforce, joins Yahoo Finance's Dani Romero and Alexis Christoforous to break down Salesforce’s annual...
‘We’re coming for you’: Election director shares threatening voicemail
Threats to election officials are on the rise. Experts say Trump and his Republican allies have injected enough doubt into the election process to...