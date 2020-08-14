Facebook won’t fact check opinion after spat with Elizabeth Warren on climate

Facebook states its third-party fact- examining partners “do review and rate climate misinformation, and there has never been a prohibition against them doing so,” in a response to criticism from Democratic senators. Facebook will continue its policy of excusing “clear opinion content” from fact- monitoring, the letter states. The senators are dissatisfied.

In the reaction, which was shared solely with The Verge, the tech leviathan states it does rule out all climate modification material “opinion.” But opinion posts about climate modification do not get fact- monitoring, a policy Facebook states it started in 2016.

“There should be no company too big, too powerful, and too opaque to be held accountable for its role in the climate crisis.”

“We asked Facebook leadership to close the loopholes that let climate disinformation spread on their platforms,” Senators Elizabeth Warren, Tom Carper, Sheldon Whitehouse, and Brian Schatz stated in a declaration. “Their reaction: we ought to trust them to make and follow their own guidelines and treatments, even if it leads to the distortion of truths and the mass dissemination of frauds. The future of our world is at stake, and there ought to be no business too huge, too effective, and too nontransparent to be held liable for its function in the climate crisis …