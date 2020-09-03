Facebook will stop accepting new political ads a week before the US presidential election

Facebook will stop taking new political marketing in the United States in the 7 days leading up to the election, CEO Mark Zuckerberg stated today as part of a series of actions the business is requiring to secure versus election disturbance.

“The US elections are just two months away, and with COVID-19 affecting communities across the country, I’m concerned about the challenges people could face when voting,” Zuckerberg stated in a Facebook post revealing the relocation. “I’m also worried that with our nation so divided and election results potentially taking days or even weeks to be finalized, there could be an increased risk of civil unrest across the country.”

Candidates and political action committees will continue to have the ability to purchase ads that have actually currently gotten a minimum of one impression by October 27th, the business stated. They can likewise pick to target those existing ads at various groups or change their level of costs. But they will not have the ability to launch new imaginative projects– a hedge versus prospects spreading out false information throughout a especially laden minute in the business’s history.

The relocation represents a compromise in between critics who required that the business stop selling marketing entirely and political advocates who argued that ads advantage lesser-known …