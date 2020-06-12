Facebook is adding Wikipedia-powered knowledge box on the platform that shows information about public figures, places and interests — like movies and TV shows. With this development, the social networking giant hopes to keep their users inside its platform when they are looking for information regarding topics which they would normally turn to Google or Wikipedia to locate. Facebook has confirmed to a publication that the feature is really a “pilot program” that’s available for desktop, mobile Web and iOS. The knowledge box feature is similar to Google’s Knowlege Panel that displays information regarding the particular topic, next to the search result.

How does the knowledge box feature on Facebook work?

The feature works with the normal search bar on Facebook, available at the very best of the screen. For instance, in the event that you look for Narendra Modi in the search bar, Facebook will display a small knowledge box (or panel) on the right side with information gathered from Wikipedia – similar to Google’s Knowledge Panel present at the right side of the search page. The box also contains links to the topic’s (in this case Narendra Modi) Facebook and Instagram page along with “also see” links. As Facebook continues to be testing this feature, we may see the addition of more details to the data panel such as for example related books, official internet sites and so on, once it is upgraded.

The new search feature by Facebook was confirmed to TechCrunch and was initially reported by SocialMediaToday. It is considered a pilot programme therefore, it is likely many users may possibly not be able to begin to see the information panel yet.

Limitations of the Facebook knowledge box feature

Currently, Facebook displays the knowledge panel of mainly individual personalities rather interests such as movies and music. For instance, Facebook displays the knowledge panel of the film, Joker but doesn’t show results for the film, Parasite that won multiple Oscar awards the exact same year.

Similarly, the platform is currently depending on Wikipedia therefore, the source of information can be limited. The company’s competitor Google, as an example, display information such official website link, public profile links such as LinkedIn, YouTube, Twitter and so on. Additionally, information about popular topics can be limited. For example, in the event that you search COVID-19, Facebook will display an unique information hub whereas Google provides vast search results comparable topic.

The search feature also doesn’t work with languages other than English.

How will the Facebook feature benefit users?

For starters, users on Facebook won’t be necessary to switch platform to gather factual information about an interest. Presenting information in the sidebar may also help Facebook curb the spread of misinformation on its platform to a certain extent.

With the knowledge panel feature, Facebook will also attempt to redeem it self after it blocked the access to graph amid the Cambridge Analytica scandal. The graph search allowed users to find Facebook posts about various topics.

