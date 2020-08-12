Facebook will now show a warning before you share articles about COVID-19

Facebook’s newest effort to assist fight the spread of possibly hazardous COVID-19 false information includes a new notification screen that will offer more context about a post or other link, like when it was very first shared and its source.

The objective, Facebook states, is to “help people understand the recency and source of the content before they share it” and to direct “people to our COVID-19 Information Center to ensure people have access to credible information about COVID-19 from global health authorities.” It develops on the platform’s existing recency notices, which it introduced in June to assist minimize the spread of older links that regularly resurface in manner ins which can misrepresent existing occasions.

Facebook continues its battle versus COVID-19 conspiracies and false information

This brand-new alert screen becomes part of a continuous series of steps Facebook has actually been using because March to attempt to avoid its platform from ending up being a channel for harmful coronavirus-related conspiracy theories and other kinds of false information. At the beginning of the pandemic, the business started putting vetted coronavirus info from relied on health and medical authorities at the top of the News Feed, along with those COVID-19 info center.

Yet Facebook has actually needed to take more …