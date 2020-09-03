Facebook will limit some advertising in the week before the US election — but it will let politicians run ads with lies

But Facebook will continue to enable politicians to run lies in ads through Election Day.

CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced that the business would decline brand-new political ads in the last week of the 2020 election project. The business will get rid of posts that declare that individuals will get Covid -19 if they participate in ballot, and it will label misinformation about the election and ballot. Facebook likewise stated it will direct individuals to Reuters’ election results if prospects state triumph before results are tallied.

Facebook FB However,will continue to enable projects to run ads purchased before the lastweek Those ads can still run throughElection Day And Zuckerberg made no indicator that Facebook would alter its policy of enabling politicians to lie in targeted ads, suggesting political prospects will have the ability to run incorrect ads on the platform up till election day.

Zuckerberg stated projects will have the ability to keep running ads bought before the last week of the election– even if they include false information– since fact-checkers and reporters will have actually had sufficient time to inspect them before election day.