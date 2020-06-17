Facebook will allow people to turn off political ads in their feeds

“For those of you who’ve already made up your minds and just want the election to be over, we hear you,” Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg said in the announcement, that has been published Wednesday in USA Today.

The block feature will roll out to US users in another few weeks. It will include ads from political action committees (PACs), according to a Facebook news release.

Facebook FB It’s not expected that, one of many largest advertising platforms in the world, will lose ad revenue from the decision.

Facebook has courted criticism for letting candidates buy ads that contain lies or misleading claims.