Facebook, Twitter pull Trump posts over coronavirus misinformation By Reuters

©Reuters A Facebook logo design is shown on a mobile phone in this illustration



By Elizabeth Culliford

(Reuters) – Facebook Inc (O:-RRB- on Wednesday removed a post by U.S. President Donald Trump, which the business stated broken its guidelines versus sharing misinformation about the coronavirus.

The post included a video, from an interview with Fox & & Friends previously in the day, in which Trump declared that kids are “almost immune” to COVID-19

“This video includes false claims that a group of people is immune from COVID-19, which is a violation of our policies around harmful COVID misinformation,” a Facebook spokesperson stated.

A tweet including the video that was published by the Trump project’s @TeamTrump account and shared by the president was likewise later on concealed by Twitter Inc (R:-RRB- for breaking its COVID-19 misinformation guidelines.

A Twitter spokesperson stated the @TeamTrump account owner would be needed to get rid of the tweet prior to they might tweet once again.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has actually stated that while grownups comprise the majority of the recognized COVID-19 cases to date, some kids and babies have actually been ill with the illness and they can likewise send it to others.

The White House and the Trump project did not instantly react to …