toggle caption Melissa Sue Gerrits/Getty Images Melissa Sue Gerrits/Getty Images

Updated at 3: 08 p.m. ET

President Trump, who has actually often slammed mail-in voting, on Wednesday took his attacks on the procedure an action even more, informing fans in North Carolina they need to go to polls even after voting by mail to “make sure it counted.”

Voting two times would be a felony under North Carolina law– as is causing somebody to vote two times– alerted Karen Brinson Bell, executive director of the North Carolina State Board of Elections, who provided a declaration Thursday early morning.

“The State Board has a devoted examinations group that examines claims of double …