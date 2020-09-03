Facebook, Twitter flag Trump for misleading posts on voting

Facebook and Twitter flagged posts from President Donald Trump, the current effort by the business to break down on misleading voting details.

Twitter included labels to 2 tweets from Trump for “encouraging people to potentially vote twice,” the business stated. Trump recommended on Twitter Thursday early morning that individuals vote in individual along with by mail to be “ASSURED THAT YOUR PRECIOUS VOTE HAS BEEN COUNTED.”

The exact same post was likewise flagged on Facebook, where the business included a label that directed users to its voting details center. “Voting by mail has a long history of trustworthiness in the U.S. and the same is predicted this year,” Facebook composed on the label added to the president’s post.

Trump has actually slammed mail-in tallies, recommending the system will cause a deceitful or rigged election. Many Americans are anticipated to vote by mail this year due to health issues driven by the coronavirus.

