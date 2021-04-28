Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube executives testify before Senate panel on social media algorithms

U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee’s Privacy, Technology, and the Law Subcommittee conducts hearing titled “Algorithms and Amplification: How Social Media Platforms’ Design Choices Shape Our Discourse and Our Minds.” Witnesses: Monika Bickert, Vice President for Content Policy, Facebook; Lauren Culbertson, Head of US Public Policy, Twitter; Alexandra Veitch, Director, Government Affairs and Public Policy for the Americas and Emerging Markets, YouTube; Tristan Harris, Center for Humane Technology; Joan Donovan, Research Director, Shorenstein Center on Media, Politics, and Public Policy and Lecturer, Kennedy School of Government, Harvard University.