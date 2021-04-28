Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube executives testify before Senate panel on social media algorithms
Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube executives testify before Senate panel on social media algorithms

U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee’s Privacy, Technology, and the Law Subcommittee conducts hearing titled “Algorithms and Amplification: How Social Media Platforms’ Design Choices Shape Our Discourse and Our Minds.” Witnesses: Monika Bickert, Vice President for Content Policy, Facebook; Lauren Culbertson, Head of US Public Policy, Twitter; Alexandra Veitch, Director, Government Affairs and Public Policy for the Americas and Emerging Markets, YouTube; Tristan Harris, Center for Humane Technology; Joan Donovan, Research Director, Shorenstein Center on Media, Politics, and Public Policy and Lecturer, Kennedy School of Government, Harvard University.

