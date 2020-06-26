Facebook to warn users before they share old news articles

Facebook is rolling out a fresh feature globally that will warn users if they’re about to share an article that’s over 90 days old. The feature, which was announced in a blog post, was created to give people more context about articles before they share them, in the hope that the information on the platform becomes more “timely and credible.” Users still have the option of sharing a write-up after seeing the notification.

The feature originated in response to concerns that old news articles can sometimes be shared as though they’re current news, Facebook says. A news article in regards to a terrorist attack from a several years ago could be shared as if it happened far more recently, for example, which Facebook says “can misconstrue the state of current events.”

Facebook is not the very first company to have tried this approach. Last year, The Guardian started adding the season of publication to the thumbnails of old articles when shared on social media marketing. The feature “[makes] it much harder to spin an old story as a fresh outrage,” The Guardian’s head of editorial innovation, Chris Moran, wrote at the time.

The Facebook feature comes as multiple social networks are experimenting with using prompts to encourage users to change the way they post. Last year, for example, Instagram started warning users before they posted “potentially offensive” captions within their posts, and just this month Twitter announced that it would be testing a feature to encourage users to read articles before retweeting them.