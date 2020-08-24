Facebook to pay 104 million euros in back taxes in France: media By Reuters

©Reuters



PARIS (Reuters) – Facebook (NASDAQ:-RRB- France has actually accepted paying more than 100 million euros in taxes, consisting of a charge, relating to its accounting years prior to 2018, French monetary publication Capital reported on its site.

Facebook was not right away offered for remark. The French Finance Ministry stated it might not talk about specific tax cases.

Capital reported that it had actually seen files revealing that Facebook had actually been purchased to pay 104 million euros, consisting of a 22 milion euro charge.