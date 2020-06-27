Facebook takes down videos after California public health officers threatened with violence

The group, Freedom Angels Foundation, says it organized protests on its Facebook web page and broadcast dwell on the platform from exterior health officers’ personal residences to the group’s greater than 22,000 followers. The group describes itself as “Patriot Mothers who won’t stand down. Our arms don’t get tired, they carry babies,” and say they imagine within the United States Constitution.

In one current video, members of the group broadcast dwell from exterior the house of Contra Costa County Health Officer Chris Farnitano, prompting a response from native regulation enforcement officers.

In response to questions concerning the footage from CNN, a Facebook spokesperson stated the video had been faraway from the platform on Thursday for violating its insurance policies. It follows the elimination of three others recorded by the group exterior the properties of native health officers.

“In the context of a protest outside a private residence, it is against our policies to share content that reveals personally identifiable information,” a Facebook spokesperson stated.

A Contra Costa County Health Services spokesperson didn’t reply to a request for remark. The Freedom Angels Foundation has not but responded to CNN’s request for remark.

Public health officers resign amid threats

The elimination of the videos comes as health officers throughout the state say they’ve acquired threats over their orders, contributing to the resignation of no less than 10 state and county health officers because the begin of the pandemic, stated Kat DeBurgh, government director of Health Officers Association of California.

“We recognize some of the names and tactics of the opponents of vaccine laws in the past, but we’ve never seen a reaction like this,” DeBurgh instructed CNN.

While Facebook has taken motion towards a handful videos posted by the Freedom Angels, others recorded by the group exterior the properties of health officers, together with that of Santa Clara County Public Health Officer Dr. Sara Cody, remained on-line Friday. Facebook stated these videos didn’t violate its insurance policies.

In a June 13 video titled, “Hey public health officers, you’re in our cross hairs,” a girl from the group chatting with the digicam says, “We need to start making them accountable and very uncomfortable, just how the O.C. (Orange County) public health officer was and she quit.”

Earlier this month, Orange County’s chief health officer Dr. Nichole Quick resigned after receiving threats over her order mandating face coverings when in public areas. And Dr. Barbara Ferrer, director of the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health, stated on Monday she has been the recipient of threats and intimidation over the county’s stay-home orders.

“The death threats started last month during a COVID-19 Facebook Live public briefing when someone very casually suggested I should be shot,” Ferrer stated in an announcement. “I didn’t immediately see the message, but my husband did, my children did, and so did my colleagues.”

In response to the threats towards Ferrer, a Facebook spokesperson instructed CNN, “Any threat is treated with extreme diligence and we’ve reached out to Dr. Ferrer’s office. We are seeking more information so we can work to help ensure her safety.”