Facebook takes down Trump ads ‘for violating our policy against organized hate’

The Anti-Defamation League said Thursday the triangle “is practically identical to that used by the Nazi regime to classify political prisoners in concentration camps.”

“We removed these posts and ads for violating our policy against organized hate. Our policy prohibits using a banned hate group’s symbol to identify political prisoners without the context that condemns or discusses the symbol,” Andy Stone, a Facebook spokesperson, told CNN Business.

The ads targeted the far left group Antifa, contacting Trump supporters to straight back the President’s calls to designate the group a terrorist organization.

Responding to criticism of the ad early in the day Thursday, the Trump campaign claimed the red triangle was “a symbol widely used by Antifa.”