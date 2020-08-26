Facebook takes down ‘call to arms’ event after two shot dead in Kenosha

The killing of two protestors in Kenosha, Wisconsin on Tuesday night may have emerged in response to a Facebook event posted by a self-described militia, which referred to the event as a “call to arms.”

The event was also promoted by Infowars, which posted a screenshot of the Facebook event listing. The listing is no longer publicly accessible but, reached on Facebook, the Kenosha Guard account confirmed to The Verge that the screenshots were authentic. The group’s Facebook page has also been taken down, but it boasted more than 3,000 members as of this morning.

A Facebook representative said they could not comment at this time, citing an ongoing investigation. However, the platform confirmed to The Verge that the event was in violation of Facebook policies and that it was in the process of various related enforcement actions.

“We are unaware if the armed citizen was answering the Kenosha Guard Militia’s call to arms”

For three days, Kenosha has been racked with protests over the shooting of Jacob Blake, a 29-year-old father of six who was shot in the back by police. The protests have incurred significant property damage, destroying a local Department of Corrections facility on Monday night.

In a post Tuesday afternoon, the Kenosha Guard Facebook group encouraged an armed response to…