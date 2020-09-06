Facebook stops French man streaming his dying days

Alain Cocq, 57, from Dijon in eastern France, has an unusual incurable medical condition that triggers his arteries to stick.

He approximates he will just have days to live after stopping all medication, food and beverage, which he prepared to do on Friday night.

Cocq had actually planned to broadcast his dying days on the platform, to raise awareness about France’s laws on helped dying.

In a declaration Saturday Facebook stated the live stream was avoided to prevent promoting self-harm.

“Our hearts go out to Alain Cocq for what he’s going through in this sad situation and everyone who is personally affected by it,” the business stated in the declaration. “While we respect Alain’s decision to draw attention to this important issue, we are preventing live broadcasts on his account based on the advice of experts that the depiction of suicide attempts could be triggering and promote more self-harm.” Cocq formerly lobbied President Emmanuel Macron to permit him to pass away by “active medical assistance” however was not successful. Euthanasia is unlawful inFrance French law likewise determines that deep and constant sedation, which can quicken an individual’s death and render them unconscious up until they pass away, is illegal unless under specific circumstances set out by the 2016 Claeys-Leonetti Law, which likewise needs an individual’s death to be …

