Facebook still runs discriminatory ads, new report finds

Over at The Markup, press reporter Jeremy B. Merrill found that discriminatory ads still show up on Facebook, in spite of the business consenting to end some targeting choices for real estate, task, and credit ads in 2015.

In its report, The Markup determined numerous task listing ads that leveraged Facebook’s platform to victimize users of particular ages or “multicultural affinity”:

In May, a Wisconsin healthcare firm, Tenderness Health Care, published a task advertisement on Facebook searching for individual care employees. According to Facebook’s “Why am I seeing this ad” pop-up, when the firm acquired the advertisement, it asked Facebook to disappoint it to anybody over 54 years of age. And they asked Facebook to reveal it particularly to individuals who have “African American multicultural affinity.” Facebook, obviously, complied.

These advertisement practices not just break Facebook’s own policies however might break federal law. In March 2019, as part of a legal settlement with civil liberties groups, Facebook accepted prohibit marketers from utilizing some targeting choices for possibly discriminatory ads. At the time, Facebook stated that any marketers purchasing real estate, task, or credit ads would no be prohibited from targeting users based upon age, gender, or postal code.

A couple of days after that statement from …