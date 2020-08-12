Facebook still hosts boogaloo extremist groups, report finds

Facebook is still cluttered with groups and pages lined up with the antigovernment “boogaloo” motion months after the business revealed that it would prohibit these neighborhoods, according to a new report from the Tech Transparency ProjectWednesday

.

In June, Facebook revealed that it would get rid of groups committed to the boogaloo motion, months after reports initially appeared that the conservative extremist group leveraged the platform to arrange for an armed revolt. At the time, Facebook stated that it got rid of over 200 boogaloo Facebook groups and 95 Instagram represent breaching its policies versus arranged violence, together with 400 other groups that were connected to the extremist motion.

But that policy modification might be less efficient than it initially recommended. In its report Wednesday, the Tech Transparency Project stated that it had “found that Facebook has consistently failed to spot boogaloo activity and missed boogaloo groups’ simple name changes designed to evade detection.” The company recognized 110 boogaloo Facebook groups that were produced considering that the platform revealed its restriction on them in June and a few of these groups “have more than 1,000” members. They typically share directions on producing dynamites and other damaging habits.

The boogaloo motion represents a group …