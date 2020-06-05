Facebook Starts Labelling State-Controlled Media Posts, Will Block Ads

Facebook will begin labeling Russian, Chinese and different state-controlled media organisations, and later this summer time will block any advertisements from such retailers that concentrate on US customers, it mentioned on Thursday.

The world’s largest social community will apply the label to Russia’s Sputnik, Iran’s Press TV, and China’s Xinhua News, according to a partial checklist Facebook supplied. The firm will apply the label to about 200 pages on the outset.

Facebook is not going to label any US-based information organisations, because it decided that even US government-run retailers have editorial independence, Nathaniel Gleicher, Facebook’s head of cybersecurity coverage, mentioned in an interview.

Facebook, which has acknowledged its failure to cease Russian use of its platforms to intrude within the 2016 US presidential election, has since stepped up its defenses and imposed larger transparency necessities for pages and advertisements on its platforms.

The firm introduced plans final yr to create a state media label, however is introducing the software amid a deep disaster over its hands-off therapy of deceptive and racially charged posts by US President Donald Trump.

The new measure comes simply months forward of the November US presidential election.

Under the measure, Facebook is not going to use the label for media retailers affiliated with particular person political figures or events, which Gleicher mentioned may push “boundaries that are very, very slippery.”

“What we want to do here is start with the most critical case,” he mentioned.

Facebook is just not the primary firm to take such motion.

YouTube, owned by Alphabet’s Google, in 2018 began figuring out video channels that predominantly carry information objects and are funded by governments. But critics cost YouTube has didn’t label some state information retailers, permitting them to earn advert income from movies with misinformation and propaganda.

In a weblog publish, Facebook mentioned its label will seem on pages globally, in addition to on News Feed posts inside the United States.

Facebook additionally mentioned it should ban US-targeted advertisements from state-controlled entities “out of an abundance of caution” forward of the November presidential election. Elsewhere, the advertisements will obtain a label.

© Thomson Reuters 2020