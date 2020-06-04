Facebook starts labeling ‘state-controlled media’ pages

Facebook has begun labeling media outlets which are “wholly or partially under the editorial control of their government,” following an announcement of the policy in 2019. It will start labeling ads from these outlets later this season, as well as banning state-controlled media from advertising inside the US.

The company is labeling these pages because “they combine the influence of a media organization with the strategic backing of a state, and we believe people should know if the news they read is coming from a publication that may be under the influence of a government.”

Facebook labels “state-controlled media” outlets centered on a variety of facets, including information regarding their ownership and funding, the level of transparency around their sources, and the existence of accountability systems just like a corrections policy. Outlets can appeal with evidence which they operate independently, including laws that protect editorial freedom and a credible assessment from another source. Otherwise, Facebook will add a notice to the outlets’ pages worldwide, and labels can look on News Feed posts in the US.

You can already see labels on the pages and posts of some outlets which have been blamed for spreading propaganda in the US, including Sputnik and RT. They’re both now understood to be state-controlled media, along with other outlets like China Daily. Facebook isn’t the first ever to do something such as this; YouTube tried labeling state-funded news channels in 2018, although enforcement has been inconsistent.

Facebook says state-controlled outlets “rarely” advertise in america. But it’s blocking those ads “out of an abundance of caution to provide an extra layer of protection against various types of foreign influence in the public debate ahead of the November 2020 election in the US.” This supplements Facebook’s existing removal of “inauthentic” pages that spread propaganda or disinformation.

This labeling feature is part of a bigger effort to guard the 2020 election’s integrity. However, Facebook has still faced criticism for choosing not to fact-check politicians — including President Donald Trump — on its platform.