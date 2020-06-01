Facebook Slams ‘Severe’ Singapore Misinformation Law

Facebook mentioned Monday Singapore’s use of an internet misinformation regulation is “severe” and dangers stifling free speech, after the corporate was once more pressured to dam a web page within the city-state. It was the newest criticism from the tech large over laws that empowers ministers to inform Internet platforms to place warnings subsequent to posts they deem false and order the blocking of pages.

Fringe political web site the National Times Singapore was accused of constructing false statements through its Facebook web page, together with a declare that “every criticism” of the federal government had been outlawed beneath the disinformation regulation.

The website was ordered to erect a banner flagging it was false — however it refused, and Facebook was ordered to dam entry to the location’s web page in Singapore.

Asked concerning the authorities request to dam the web page, Facebook mentioned the corporate was “legally compelled” to conform.

But a spokesperson added that “blocking orders like this are severe and risk being misused to stifle voices and perspectives on the Internet”.

“Freedom of expression is a fundamental human right, and we work hard to protect and defend this important civil liberty around the world.”

The web page was run by anti-government activist Alex Tan, who lives in Australia and has been repeatedly accused of spreading falsehoods on quite a lot of topics.

Four Facebook pages that he operates have now been blocked, based on authorities.

A Singapore authorities web site aimed toward debunking unfaithful info claims that Tan “continues to publish falsehoods that distort the public’s understanding of the (misinformation) law and how it has been implemented”.

Other tech giants, together with Google and Twitter, in addition to rights teams have expressed considerations concerning the regulation, which got here into pressure in October.

The authorities’s political opponents have additionally raised considerations that it’s getting used to suppress criticism forward of elections anticipated inside months.

But authorities insist the measure is critical to cease falsehoods from circulating on-line that would sow divisions within the multi-ethnic, multi-faith nation of 5.7 million.