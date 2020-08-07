Facebook slams Apple’s App Store policies, launches Facebook Gaming on iOS without games

Facebook is signing up with Microsoft in condemning Apple’s App Store policies today. The social networks business is introducing its Facebook Gaming app for iOS– mainly an app utilized to view banners play video games– however has actually needed to eliminate the app’s mini games function to pass Apple’s stringent App Store approval procedure. Facebook isn’t pleased about the compromise.

“Unfortunately, we had to remove gameplay functionality entirely in order to get Apple’s approval on the standalone Facebook Gaming app — meaning iOS users have an inferior experience to those using Android,” stated Sheryl Sandberg, Facebook’s chief running officer in a press declaration offered to The Verge “We’re staying focused on building communities for the more than 380 million people who play games on Facebook every month — whether Apple allows it in a standalone app or not.”

Facebook states it has had the Facebook Gaming app turned down numerous times by Apple in current months. The business states Apple has actually pointed out App Store guideline 4.7 to validate the rejections, declaring the main function of the Facebook Gaming app is to playgames Facebook states it shared use information from its Android Facebook Gaming app that revealed 95 percent of activity is viewing streams, however this didn’t alter Apple’s position.