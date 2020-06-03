Facebook shuts down far-right group planning to bring weapons to US protests – Panorama

Facebook mentioned Tuesday that it had shut down pages and accounts related to what it mentioned was a hate group, whose members had been discussing bringing weapons to the protests which can be taking place throughout the United States.

The firm mentioned it had noticed individuals related to the group American Guard discussing such motion, CNN reported.

The group says it’s about American constitutional nationalism, however the Anti-Defamation League (ADL) says American Guard “has a background with connections to anti-immigrant extremism, hatred, and violence. Indeed, before the American Guard was the American Guard, it was actually the Indiana chapter of a group called the Soldiers of Odin USA, a branch of an extreme anti-immigrant and anti-refugee group that originated in Finland in 2015 and has spread to many other countries.”

Facebook mentioned it had additionally taken down accounts linked to the far-right group Proud Boys, although it mentioned it had not seen posts from that group discussing weaponry.

The firm mentioned it had been planning on taking motion in opposition to each teams, however had expedited the method once they noticed how the teams had been discussing the protests.