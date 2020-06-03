Facebook, Saregama Sign Global Deal to Add Its Music to Stories, Posts, and Profiles

Facebook and Saregama introduced a world licensing deal Wednesday that brings the latter’s assortment of over 100,000 songs to the previous’s platforms. That means now you can add Saregama-owned music to your posts and tales on each Facebook and Instagram. Claiming to be India’s oldest file label, Saregama’s catalogue spans movie songs, devotional music, ghazals, and Indi-pop throughout 25 languages, that includes the likes of Lata Mangeshkar, Kishore Kumar, Mohammed Rafi, Asha Bhosle, Gulzar, Jagjit Singh, and R.D. Burman.

This is the second world deal for Saregama in three months, after signing one with Spotify. On Facebook, Saregama joins present Indian companions T-Series, Yash Raj Films, and Zee Music Company, all of which signed on in March final 12 months. Initially, that was restricted to Facebook however that modified in September after the launch of Instagram Music in India.

All of its music is now accessible for a number of social experiences throughout Facebook and Instagram — as stickers for movies and tales, with the choice for dwell lyrics and 15-second customisable snippets, and even to your Facebook profile. Saregama’s assortment is already dwell, so you’ll be able to discover it for your self.

“We are pleased with this partnership as now millions of Facebook users will be able to add music from our vast catalogue to stories and videos they create and share,” Saregama India’s managing director Vikram Mehra mentioned. Facebook India’s director and head of partnerships Manish Chopra added: “At Facebook, we believe music is an integral part of self-expression and bringing people closer together and creating memories that last. We are very proud to partner with Saregama that will allow people on our platforms, globally, to use their favourite retro Indian music to further enrich their content.”