Facebook restricts news outlets with clear ties to political groups

On Tuesday, Facebook revealed that it would start banning US news publishers with connections to political groups from utilizing its news exemption within the platform’s political advertisements permission system.

Facebook’s brand-new policy specifies political outlets as ones owned by a political individual or entity, led by a political individual, or as a company that shares exclusive info collected from its Facebook account with a political individual or entity. These pages will still be enabled to register as a news companies and promote on Facebook, however they will no longer be consisted of in Facebook’s News tab.

Facebook News released in October 2019 and includes big publishers like The Wall Street Journal and BuzzFeed. These Facebook pages likewise will not be enabled gain access to to Facebook’s Messenger Business Platform or the WhatsApp service API.

“As we head into election season in the U.S., we recognize that there are a growing number of news publications that are connected with different types of political entities, including political parties, PACs, politicians, and other organizations that can primarily engage in the influence of public policy or elections,” Facebook stated in a.