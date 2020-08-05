Facebook removes Trump’s ‘Covid misinformation’ post



A clip from President Trump’s Fox News interview was published to his Facebook page.





Facebook states it has actually eliminated a post from United States President Donald Trump’s page since it consisted of incorrect claims about the coronavirus.

The clip was from an interview the president provided to Fox News previously on Wednesday in which he stated kids were “almost immune” to Covid-19

Facebook stated the post breached its guidelines around “harmful Covid misinformation”.

It is not the very first time Facebook has actually struck material from Mr Trump’s page.

A Facebook representative informed United States media on Wednesday night: “This video includes false claims that a group of people is immune from COVID-19 which is a violation of our policies around harmful COVID misinformation.”

What did Trump state in his TELEVISION interview?

Speaking by telephone to early morning program Fox and Friends on Wednesday, Mr Trump argued it was time for all schools across the country to resume.

He stated: “If you take a look at kids, kids are practically – and I would practically state certainly – practically immune from …