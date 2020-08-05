Facebook removes Trump post for falsely claiming children are ‘almost immune’ to COVID-19

Facebook has actually eliminated a post published by President Donald Trump’s account for infractions of its false information policy, the business validated to The Verge The video published was of a Trump interview with Fox News’ Fox & Friends program, in which the president declared children are “almost immune” to COVID-19,which is false The interview likewise consisted of Trump stating COVID-19 “is going to go away,” which his view is that “schools should open” due to the fact that “this it will go away like things go away.”

A recent study conduced by transmittable illness specialists at Children’s Hospital of Chicago discovered that children younger than five can carry the virus at levels far higher than adults, although there is still discuss over whether children can pass COVID-19 to grownups.

Trump presses the claim that children are “almost immune” to make his case: “My view is the school’s should open. This thing’s going away. It will go away like things go away.” So today he’s stated “this thing’s going away” and “it will go by.” This is where we’re at. pic.twitter.com/7KEICeU77T — The Recount (@therecount)August 5, 2020

The continuous discussion around the infection’ transmittable ability amongst children is at the center of controversial school resuming strategies throughout the United States, as different federal, state, and …