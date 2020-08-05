Facebook removes Trump post falsely claiming children are ‘almost immune’ to Covid-19

The post was a video of an interview the President provided to Fox News on Wednesday early morning.

“This video includes false claims that a group of people is immune from Covid-19 which is a violation of our policies around harmful Covid misinformation,” Facebook representative Andy Stone stated in a declaration Wednesday night.

Stone included the particular remarks that had actually contravened of Facebook’s guidelines were Trump’s incorrect claims about children being practically immune to the infection.

The exact same clip appears to have actually likewise been published to Twitter by the Trump project, which was then shared from the President’s primary account.