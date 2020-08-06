Facebook removes Trump post falsely claiming children are ‘almost immune’ to Covid-19 – Panorama

Facebook on Wednesday said it had removed a post from U.S. President Donald Trump’s page for containing false claims about Covid-19, CNN Business reported.

The post was a video of an interview the president gave to Fox News on Wednesday morning.

“This video includes false claims that a group of people is immune from Covid-19 which is a violation of our policies around harmful Covid misinformation,” Facebook spokesperson Andy Stone said in a statement Wednesday evening.

Stone added the specific comments that had run afoul of Facebook’s rules were Trump’s false claims about children being almost immune to the virus.

According to The Guardian, the Twitter account for Trump’s re-election campaign, @TeamTrump, also posted the video, which Twitter said violated its rules. “The account owner will be required to remove the Tweet before they can Tweet again,” a company spokesperson said of @TeamTrump.