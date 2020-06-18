Facebook removes Trump campaign ad about ‘far-left groups,’ says it shows ‘hate group’s symbol’

“We removed these posts and ads for violating our policy against organized hate,” a Facebook company spokesperson said in a statement sent to Fox News. “Our policy prohibits using a banned hate group’s symbol to identify political prisoners without the context that condemns or discusses the symbol.”

The Trump campaign, though, responded that the upside-down red triangle is a symbol used by Antifa and called out Facebook for including one being an emoji in its messenger.

“The inverted red triangle is a symbol used by Antifa, so it was a part of an ad about Antifa,” Tim Murtaugh, the campaign’s communications director, told Fox News. “We would observe that Facebook still has an inverted red triangle emoji being used, which looks exactly the same, so it’s curious that they would target only this ad.”

The campaign also took to Twitter to argue it’s “symbol widely used by Antifa.”

He added: “The image can be not within the Anti-Defamation League’s database of symbols of hate. But it is ironic that it took a Trump ad to force the media to implicitly concede that Antifa is a hate group.”

While Antifa operates in a semi-autonomous fashion, most imagery associated with the group does not feature an upside-down red triangle. Instead, the symbols most often associated with the group are a circle with red and black flags in it or perhaps a circle with three arrows pointing down and to the left.

The ad, which was posted by Team Trump’s Facebook group in addition to on Trump’s and Vice President Mike Pence’s pages, stated that “Dangerous MOBS of far-left groups” are “DESTROYING out cities and rioting – it’s absolute madness.”

“It’s important that EVERY American comes together at a time like this to send a united message that we will not stand for their radical actions any longer.”

Trump and his allies have blamed much of the recent protests – and the rioting and looting that accompanied some of them – on anarchists and groups like Antifa, the anti-fascist protest movement that militantly opposes fascism and far-right ideologies. Though it’s as yet not known to what extent Antifa has been involved in the recent unrest, Trump has used the movement to rally his base of support ahead of November’s presidential election and justify the use of strong-arm tactics to suppress protests in Washington.

Facebook’s actions against the Trump campaign’s ad occurred just one single day following the Justice Department sent lawmakers on Capitol Hill a proposal to pass legislation that would hold Facebook, Twitter and other tech behemoths in charge of what is posted on their platforms – a move when passed would roll right back protections Silicon Valley has already established for decades.

The Justice Department’s proposals, unveiled Wednesday afternoon, want online platforms to better police their web sites for illicit and harmful material, and also to take a more objective approach in deciding what content they deem objectionable and decide to remove. The DOJ, in a news release, said it was calling for lawmakers to “update the outdated immunity for online platforms” under Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act of 1996.

The proposal comes as Trump and many conservative lawmakers in Congress have already been sharply critical of the alleged bias by tech companies against right-wing material on their platforms.

Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., introduced legislation Wednesday to offer Americans the capacity to sue major tech organizations like Facebook, Google and Twitter should they engage in selective censorship of political speech.

The Limiting Section 230 Immunity to Good Samaritans Act, cosponsored by Sens. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., Mike Braun, R-Ind., and Tom Cotton, R-Ark., would stop such companies from receiving immunity under section 230 of the Communications Decency Act, unless they update their terms of service to promise to work in good faith.

Trump also signed an executive order this month that interprets Section 230 as perhaps not providing statutory liability protections for tech companies that engage in censorship and political conduct — though DOJ officials say the department has been working on the legislative strategies for months plus they are not a direct result of Trump’s order.

“My executive order calls for new regulations under Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act to make it so that social media companies that engage in censoring any political conduct will not be able to keep their liability shield,” the president said at the time.

