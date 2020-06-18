Facebook removes Trump ads for using Nazi imagery

Facebook has removed more than 80 ads placed by the Trump campaign for utilization of imagery associated with Nazism. The ads used the imagery of an inverted triangle, which the Trump campaign has argued is a “symbol widely used by antifa.” The same symbol was used to spot political prisoners in Nazi death camps, leading Media Matters to call it an “infamous Nazi symbol” with no invest political rhetoric.

Facebook agreed, fundamentally removing the ads due to the Nazi-linked imagery. “Our policy prohibits using a banned hate group’s symbol to identify political prisoners without the context that condemns or discusses the symbol,” said Facebook’s Andy Stone in a statement.

Spread across official pages for President Trump, Vice President Pence, and campaign manager Brad Parscale, among others, the ads warned of “dangerous MOBS of far-left groups” causing “absolute mayhem” across America.

The extreme language is an extension of Trump’s weeks-long campaign against antifa, which has coincided with a spate of bizarre hoaxes claiming that violent agitators were bussing into rural areas to wreak havoc. While nationwide protests have incurred significant property damage, there has been little evidence of coordinated antifa involvement, although several far-right extremists have been arrested for killings or planned attacks during the same period.

The inverted red triangle has sometimes been adopted by anti-fascist groups, especially by the UK’s Anti-Fascist Action group in the 1980s, in what historian Mark Bray called a “reclamation … of the symbol used by the Nazis to label communists.” But in our midst anti-fascists, the symbol has been largely displaced by the dual-flag symbol and is rarely seen among contemporary groups.

As a result, many observers saw the Trump ads as a direct mention of the the symbols used by Nazis to identify imprisoned political dissidents. In a statement to The Washington Post, Anti-Defamation League president Jonathan Greenblatt called the ads “offensive and deeply troubling.”

The move comes just weeks after Twitter removed one of the president’s posts for glorifying violence — invoking the infamous slogan, “when the looting starts, the shooting starts.” Trump issued an executive order targeting perceived bias in social media marketing in the wake of the incident, although the dictates in the order don’t have the force of law and are unlikely to affect the current situation with Facebook.