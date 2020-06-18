Facebook removes Trump ad over ‘Nazi hate symbol’

Image copyright

Facebook says it has removed adverts for all of us President Donald Trump’s re-election campaign that featured emblematic used in Nazi Germany.

The company said the offending ad contained an inverted red triangle similar to which used by the Nazis to label opponents such as communists.

Mr Trump’s campaign team said they certainly were aimed at the far-left activist group Antifa, which it said uses the symbol.

Facebook said the advertisements violated its policy against organised hate.

“We don’t allow symbols that represent hateful organisations or hateful ideologies unless they are put up with context or condemnation,” the social network’s head of security policy, Nathaniel Gleicher, said on Thursday.

He added: “That’s what we saw in this case with this ad, and anywhere that that symbol is used we would take the same actions.”

The ads, that have been posted on the webpage on pages belonging to President Trump and Vice-President Mike Pence, were online for around 24 hours and had received thousands and thousands of views before they certainly were taken down.

“The inverted red triangle is a symbol used by Antifa, so it was included in an ad about Antifa,” Tim Murtaugh, a spokesman for the Trump campaign, said in a statement.

“We would note that Facebook still has an inverted red triangle emoji in use, which looks exactly the same,” that he added.

Mr Trump has accused Antifa of starting riots at street protests across the US over the death in police custody of African American George Floyd.

The president said last month that he would designate the anti-fascist group a “domestic terrorist organisation”, although legal experts have questioned his authority to take action.

Antifa is just a protest movement that strongly opposes neo-Nazis, fascism, white supremacists and racism. It is considered to become a loosely organised group of activists with no leaders.

Most members oppose all forms of racism and sexism, and strongly oppose what they see as the nationalist, anti-immigration and anti-Muslim policies that Mr Trump has enacted.

A move prone to infuriate the president

By James Clayton, Technology Reporter, BBC North America

This is the latest salvo within an increasingly fraught relationship between your technology giants and the White House.

Last month, Twitter put a warning on one of the president’s tweets about rioting in Minneapolis – saying it had “glorified violence”.

Mr Trump hit straight back by referring to the “unchecked power” of big tech. He said that Section 230 – a law that protects social media marketing companies from being legally responsible for the internet content of users – should be revoked.

But forget Twitter for the time being, Facebook may be the platform that Mr Trump really cares about. The social network is where a most of his on the web political advertising budget goes. The move will likely infuriate the president. It also acts as a warning that Facebook does – and will – moderate some political content.

As the 2020 election draws nearer, it’s likely more and more focus will be added to what it will – and does not – take down.

Earlier this month, Facebook employees spoke out against the tech giant’s decision not to remove or flag a controversial post by Mr Trump relating to the protests over Mr Floyd’s death.

The president posted a touch upon the myspace and facebook saying he would “send in the National Guard” and warned that “when the looting starts, the shooting starts”. But Facebook said it did not violate its company policy.

Mr Trump had tweeted exactly the same comments, but Twitter placed a warning over this content, which it said “glorified violence”.

Some Facebook staff said they were “ashamed”.