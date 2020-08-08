Facebook removes troll network posing as Black Trump supporters

Facebook got rid of lots of accounts it states belonged to a troll farm pretending to be African-Americans in assistance of President Donald Trump and QAnon supporters, the business stated, for breaching its policies versus collaborated inauthentic habits.

According to a report on its July enforcement activity, Facebook gotten rid of 35 Facebook accounts, 3 pages and 88 Instagram represent “violating our policy against foreign interference, which is coordinated inauthentic behavior on behalf of a foreign entity.” Activity by the pro-Trump network come from Romania, Facebook stated, and published on Instagram utilizing hashtags such as “BlackPeopleVoteForTrump.” The pages had about 1,600 fans on Facebook, and about 7,200 individuals followed the Instagram accounts.

Facebook explained the network in its report: