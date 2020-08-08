Facebook removes small pro-Trump network based in Romania By Reuters

©Reuters SUBMIT PICTURE: A Facebook logo design is shown on a mobile phone in this illustration



By Joseph Menn

SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) – Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:-RRB- stated on Thursday it just recently eliminated a small network of accounts running from Romania that had actually been promoting President Donald Trump’s re-election project with stories about his assistance from conservatives, Black Americans, Christians and fans of the QAnon web of unwarranted conspiracy theories.

Many of the 35 Facebook and 88 Instagram accounts impersonated Americans, and some handled Trump fan pages, however they contravened of the social network’s guidelines on what it calls collaborated inauthentic habits. In addition to deceptive individuals about their place, some account holders ran numerous personalities with comparable names that published similar material, Facebook stated.

The network had a small reach, with just 1,600 accounts following the Facebook pages and 7,200 tracking the accounts on Instagram, which is owned by Facebook.

Facebook security policy head Nathaniel Gleicher stated the business was not able to inform whether the Romanian group was encouraged by cash, ideology or federal government regulation.

The not-for-profit Atlantic Council’s Digital Forensics Research Lab stated some pages just shared material from Trump’s …