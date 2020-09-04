Facebook removes pages of right-wing group Patriot Prayer after Portland unrest By Reuters

©Reuters SUBMIT PICTURE: Joey Gibson, leader of the extreme right Patriot Prayer group, gets to the scene of a shooting in Portland



By Andrew Hay and Katie Paul

SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) – Facebook Inc (O:-RRB- on Friday got rid of the pages of U.S. right-wing group Patriot Prayer and its creator Joey Gibson, a business representative informed Reuters.

Patriot Prayer has actually hosted lots of pro-gun, pro-Trump rallies and guests have actually consistently encountered left-wing groups around Portland, Oregon, where one group fan was eliminated today.

Facebook removed the pages as part of efforts to get rid of “violent social militias” from its social media networks, representative Andy Stone stated.

The business upgraded its policies last month to prohibit groups that show substantial threats to public security.

Its harmful companies policy now consists of groups that commemorate violent acts or recommend they will utilize weapons, even if they are not straight arranging violence.

Gibson, who embraces non-violence however is implicated by anti-fascist groups of provoking conflicts, did not instantly react to an ask for remark.

After the shooting he warned fans not to look for vengeance, however rather “push back politically, spiritually.”

As of previously today, the Patriot Prayer page …