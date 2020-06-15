Facebook Rejects Call to Share Revenue With Australian Media

Facebook on Monday rejected calls from the Australian government and news companies that it share advertising revenue with the media, suggesting it would rather cut news content from its platform. The US tech giant said in a submission to Australia’s competition watchdog that news represents a “very small fraction” of the content within an average user’s news feed.

“If there were no news content available on Facebook in Australia, we are confident the impact on Facebook’s community metrics and revenues in Australia would not be significant,” it said in a thinly veiled threat to boycott local news companies.

“Given the social value and benefit to news publishers, we would strongly prefer to continue enabling news publishers’ content to be available on our platform,” it said.

In an endeavor being closely watched around the globe, Australia is defined to unveil plans to force Facebook and Google to share advertising revenue they earn from news featured within their services.

The initiative has been strongly pushed by Australia’s two biggest media companies, Rupert Murdoch’s News Corp and Nine Entertainment.

They argue that the crisis roiling the news industry worldwide is especially because of Google, Facebook, as well as other large tech firms capturing the vast majority of web marketing revenues, without fairly compensating media businesses for ads placed against news content.

Newspapers’ loss in advertising dollars has forced cutbacks and bankruptcies over the sector, a procedure exacerbated by the downturn in the economy caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

More than 170 newsrooms have seen cuts or halted publication lately.

Code of conduct

Australia’s competition regulator, the ACCC, has estimated that Google and Facebook together earn some AUD $6 billion (roughly Rs. 30,992 crores) a year from advertising in the united kingdom.

Leading news publishers have demanded both companies pay at least 10 percent of the money annually to local news organisations.

Google last month already rejected the demand, saying it made barely AUD $10 million (roughly Rs. 51 crores) a year from news-linked advertising.

Google and Facebook both argue they supply hundreds of millions of dollars in value to Australian news companies by driving traffic to their websites, where they can be monetised through adverts or converted into paying subscribers.

“We allow news organisations of all sizes, not just the big ones, to post links, raise awareness of their brands and drive monetisable traffic to their websites, free of charge,” said Mia Garlick, Facebook’s director of public policy for Australia and New Zealand.

Facebook and Google also say they supply millions of dollars to media businesses through grant programmes and limited purchases of news content.

Both companies say they are willing to participate on a collaborative “code of conduct” in Australia to mediate complaints, provide greater transparency in how they rank and distribute news on the platforms and share data on user interactions making use of their content.

But Facebook insisted Monday it absolutely was “not healthy” to expect two private businesses to solve the challenges facing Australian media.

The rejection bodes ill for ACCC-led negotiations. The watchdog has before the end of July to draw up the last code, that the government has vowed to implement quickly.