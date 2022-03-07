For two days, there have been problems with placing ads on the Armenian domain of Facebook. Today, Facebook notified Armenian users, whose advertising audiences were selected only in Armenia, that the Armenian domain recognizes Russian coverage, temporarily banning the placement of advertisements.
Aysor.am also faced such a problem.
It should be reminded that the Facebook social network has been blocked in Russia since Saturday due to the events in Ukraine.
