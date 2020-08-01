Facebook puts global block on Brazil’s Bolsonaro supporters By Reuters

2/2 ©Reuters SUBMIT IMAGE: A 3D-printed Facebook logo design is seen positioned on a keyboard in this illustration



BRASILIA (Reuters) – Facebook (O:-RRB- stated on Saturday it has actually put a global block on particular accounts managed by supporters of Brazil’s President Jair Bolsonaro linked in a phony news query, a day after it was fined for not abiding by a Supreme Court judge’s order to do so.

A representative for Facebook stated the order was “extreme” and threatens “freedom of expression outside of Brazil’s jurisdiction”, however stated the business has actually consented to the order.

“Given the threat of criminal liability to a local employee, at this point we see no other alternative than complying with the decision by blocking the accounts globally, while we appeal to the Supreme Court,” the representative stated.

Justice Alexandre de Moraes had actually ruled on Thursday that Facebook and Twitter (N:-RRB- stopped working to adhere to orders to block the accounts since they were just obstructed within Brazil, however stayed available with foreign IP addresses.

On Friday, he ruled that Facebook needs to pay a 1.92 million reais ($367,710) fine for not complying and deal with more day-to-day fines of 100,000 reais each day if it does not block the accounts in concern worldwide.

