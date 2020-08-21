Facebook pushes for data portability legislation ahead of FTC hearing By Reuters

©Reuters SUBMIT IMAGE: A 3D-printed Facebook logo design is seen put on a keyboard in this illustration



By Nandita Bose

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Facebook Inc (O:-RRB- on Friday pressed for legislation that makes it much easier for users to move images and videos to a competing tech platform, in remarks it sent out to the Federal Trade Commission ahead of a hearing on the subject onSept 22.

Data portability – thought about a prospective treatment for big innovation business whose control of social networks product makes it harder for smaller sized competitors to start – has actually ended up being a crucial part of the antitrust dispute in the United States and Europe.

In April, Facebook enabled users in the United States and Canada to move images and videos to Alphabet- owned Google Photos (O:-RRB- for the very first time – a relocation that is most likely to assist the business react to U.S. regulators and legislators, who are examining its competitive practices and claims it has actually suppressed competitors.

“The FTC often issues reports following these workshops … I think their recommendations should include dedicated portability legislation,” Bijan Madhani, personal privacy and public law supervisor at Facebook informedReuters

Facebook supports a portability costs currently doing the rounds in Congress called the Access …