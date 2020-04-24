Facebook Pulls Down ‘Interested in Pseudoscience’ Ad Category With Over 78 Million Users

Facebook removes ad category targeting pseudoscience interested users as reports surfaced of the ad category being exploited to spread conspiracy theories.

The move by Facebook comes after it drew harsh criticism over its inability to control “fake news”. The company claimed that this decision was a step in their part to curb misinformation spreading during this global pandemic.

Consumer Reports revealed last month, Facebook had approved many ads that spread coronavirus-related misinformation. One of the ads suggested drinking “SMALL daily doses” of bleach to prevent COVID-19.

A trending conspiracy theory, among many others, claims that the illness is not due to the virus but because of 5G cell towers.

