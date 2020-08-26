Facebook prepares legal action against Thai government’s order to block group

The social networks business stated it was “compelled” by the Thai federal government to avoid users in Thailand accessing Royalist Marketplace– a group with 1 million members including posts about the Thai royal household. Facebook stated the federal government had actually considered the material “to be illegal.”

“Requests like this are severe, contravene international human rights law, and have a chilling effect on people’s ability to express themselves,” a Facebook representative stated in a declaration to CNNBusiness “We work to protect and defend the rights of all internet users and are preparing to legally challenge this request.”

News of the group being obstructed was initially reported by Reuters

Facebook FB stated it has actually been under pressure from the Thai federal government to limit some kinds of political speech in the nation, with the federal government threatening criminal procedures against Facebook’s agents in Thailand.

Thailand’s Prime Minister Prayut Chan- o-cha on Tuesday protected the actions of the federal government in requesting for the Royalist Marketplace to be obstructed and threateninglegal action “There is no such thing as special dictatorial power used in this case. The court’s order has been properly obtained,” Prayut stated. “Thailand has its own laws and everyone has to respect the laws of each country,” he included. Under Thai law, …

Read The Full Article