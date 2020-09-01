Facebook plans to block users in Australia from sharing news

Facebook Inc plans to block individuals and publishers in Australia from sharing news, a relocation that presses back versus a proposed law requiring the business to pay media companies for their posts.

The risk intensifies an antitrust fight in between Facebook and the Australian federal government, which desires the social-media giant and Alphabet Inc.‘s Google to compensate publishers for the worth they supply to their platforms.

The legislation still requires to be authorized by Australia’s parliament. Under the proposition, an arbitration panel would choose just how much the innovation business should pay publishers if the 2 sides can’t concur.

Facebook stated in an article Monday that the proposition is unreasonable and would enable publishers to charge any rate they desire. If the legislation ends up being law, the business states it will take the extraordinary action of avoiding Australians from sharing news on Facebook and Instagram.

“This is a decision we’re making reluctantly,” stated Campbell Brown, Facebook’s vice president of international news collaborations. “It is the only way to protect against an outcome that will hurt, not help Australia’s media outlets.”

