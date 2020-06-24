Facebook Ordered by Top German Court to Rein in Data Collection

A top German court on Tuesday ordered Facebook to stop merging data collected through its WhatsApp and Instagram subsidiaries or other websites unless users explicitly agree, in a legal victory for competition authorities.

Germany’s Federal Cartel Office (FCO) had told Facebook to rein in the info collecting in a landmark decision in 2019, however the social media giant appealed the order.

In a fast-track proceeding on Tuesday, Germany’s Federal Court of Justice (BGH) sided with the FCO watchdog in discovering that Facebook was abusing its dominant position to force users to consent to all their data being collected.

“Facebook does not allow for any choice,” presiding judge Peter Meier-Beck said in the Karlsruhe courtroom.

He said the Silicon Valley company must conform to the order while its appeal is pending in a lower court.

It is really a major setback for the social media giant, which has for ages been under scrutiny in privacy-conscious Germany.

Facebook insisted however there could be “no immediate changes” for users in Germany and stressed that the main appeals proceedings were still ongoing.

“We will continue to defend our position that there is no anti-trust abuse,” a spokesman said.

The FCO criticised Facebook in February 2019 to make the “unrestricted” data harvesting part of the website’s terms of good use. That meant people had to tick the box or opt out to be on Facebook altogether.

The personal data picked up through Facebook’s own platform, WhatsApp, Instagram and third-party web sites serve to build up a user’s profile for the purposes of targeted advertising, a key source of income for the group.

The Federal Cartel Office ordered the tech giant to stop combining information from Facebook and non-Facebook sources unless users gave “voluntary consent”.

It also said Facebook was not allowed to exclude people from its services should they chose to refuse permission.

Facebook said at the time it disagreed with the decision, arguing the German anti-trust human body was setting rules that applied “to only one company” and that it underestimated the competition it faced from rivals.

‘Abuse of power’

The FCO however found that Facebook was by far the largest social network in Germany, with over 23 million daily active users representing 95 percent of the market.

Rivals like Snapchat, YouTube or Twitter “only offer parts of the services of a social network” and are in a roundabout way comparable, the authority said.

Facebook lodged an appeal against the FCO ruling with the higher regional court in Duesseldorf that’s ongoing.

But Tuesday’s fast-tracked decision at the BGH was targeted at settling a row about whether Facebook can keep combining data in the meantime.

FCO chief Andreas Mundt welcomed the preliminary outcome.

“When data is collected and used illegally, an anti-trust intervention must be possible to prevent an abuse of market power,” that he said in a statement.

Professor Rupprecht Podszun, a professional in competition law at Heinrich Heine University Duesseldorf, called Tuesday’s decision a “big win” for the FCO.

The German battle against Facebook is observed as a legal first and has been closely watched at home and abroad as concern mounts about the power held by tech behemoths.

The Californian firm light emitting diode by Mark Zuckerberg has repeatedly come under fire in the past few years over data protection and privacy.

In one major scandal in 2018, it emerged that data belonging to tens of countless Facebook users had been harvested by consulting firm Cambridge Analytica, and used in part to support Donald Trump’s 2016 election campaign.