Facebook needs 30,000 of its own content moderators, says a new report

Imagine if Facebook stopped moderating its site right now. Anyone could post anything they wanted. Experience seems to claim that it would quite quickly become a hellish environment inundated with spam, bullying, crime, terrorist beheadings, neo-Nazi texts, and pictures of son or daughter sexual abuse. In that scenario, vast swaths of its user base may possibly leave, followed closely by the lucrative advertisers.

But if moderation is really important, it isn’t treated as such. The overwhelming majority of the 15,000 people who spend all day deciding what can and can’t be on Facebook don’t even work for Facebook. The whole function of content moderation is farmed out to third-party vendors, who employ temporary workers on precarious contracts at over 20 sites global. They need certainly to review hundreds of posts a day, many of which are deeply traumatizing. Errors are rife, despite the company’s adoption of AI tools to triage posts according to which require attention. Facebook has itself admitted to a 10% error rate, whether that’s incorrectly flagging posts to be studied down that ought to be kept up or vice versa. Given that reviewers have to wade through three million posts per day, that equates to 300,000 mistakes daily. Some errors might have deadly effects. For example, members of Myanmar’s military used Facebook to incite genocide from the mostly Muslim Rohingya minority in 2016 and 2017. The company later admitted it failed to enforce its own policies banning hate speech and the incitement of violence.

If we want to improve how moderation is completed, Facebook needs to bring content moderators in-house, make them full employees, and double their numbers, argues a new report from New York University’s Stern Center for Business and Human Rights.

“Content moderation is not like other outsourced functions, like cooking or cleaning,” says report author Paul M. Barrett, deputy director of the center. “It is a central function of the business of social media, and that makes it somewhat strange that it’s treated as if it’s peripheral or someone else’s problem.”

Why is content moderation treated in this manner by Facebook’s leaders? It comes at the very least partly down seriously to cost, Barrett says. His recommendations will be very costly for the company to enact—most likely in the tens of millions of dollars (though to put this into perspective, it makes billions of dollars of profit every year). But there’s a 2nd, more complex, reason. “The activity of content moderation just doesn’t fit into Silicon Valley’s self-image. Certain types of activities are very highly valued and glamorized—product innovation, clever marketing, engineering … the nitty-gritty world of content moderation doesn’t fit into that,” that he says.

He thinks it’s time for Facebook to treat moderation as a central part of its business. He says that elevating its status this way would help avoid the sorts of catastrophic errors manufactured in Myanmar, increase accountability, and better protect employees from harm to their mental health.

It seems an unavoidable reality that content moderation will always involve being exposed for some horrific material, even if the job is brought in-house. However, there is a lot more the company could do to produce it easier: screening moderators better to get them to truly aware of the risks of the job, for example, and ensuring they have first-rate care and counseling available. Barrett thinks that content moderation might be something all Facebook employees are required to do for at the very least a year as a sort of “tour of duty” to simply help them comprehend the impact of their decisions.

The report makes eight recommendations for Facebook:

Stop outsourcing content moderation and raise moderators’ station on the job.

Double the amount of moderators to improve the product quality of content review.

Hire someone to oversee content and fact-checking who reports straight to the CEO or COO.

Further expand moderation in at-risk countries in Asia, Africa, and elsewhere.

Provide all moderators with top-quality, on-site health care, including use of psychiatrists.

Sponsor research in to the health risks of content moderation, in particular PTSD.

Explore narrowly tailored government regulation of harmful content.

Significantly expand fact-checking to debunk false information.

The proposals are ambitious, to say minimal. When contacted for comment, Facebook wouldn’t discuss whether it might consider enacting them. However, a spokesperson said its current approach means “we can quickly adjust the focus of our workforce as needed,” adding that “it gives us the ability to make sure we have the right language expertise—and can quickly hire in different time zones—as new needs arise or when a situation around the world warrants it.”

But Barrett thinks a recent experiment conducted in response to the coronavirus crisis shows change is possible. Facebook announced that because many of its content moderators were unable to go into company offices, it would shift responsibility to in-house employees for checking certain sensitive categories of content.

“I find it very telling that in a moment of crisis, Zuckerberg relied on the people he trusts: his full-time employees,” he says. “Maybe that could be seen as the basis for a conversation within Facebook about adjusting the way it views content moderation.”