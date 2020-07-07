Facebook Messenger shows early signs of cross-chat support with WhatsApp

We know that Facebook eventually plans to integrate WhatsApp in to Facebook’s other apps. As reported by WABetaInfo, reverse engineer @Alex193a has discovered evidence of this in the latest version of Facebook Messenger. The list below shows the mentions of “whats_app” references.

This could be a pre-cursor to the long process that it’ll be to integrate Facebook Messenger and WhatsApp users. The main difference between both messaging platforms is that WhatsApp stores chat information on-device in addition to end-to-end encryption (along with the ad-free experience). This is excatly why WhatsApp is allowed to be utilized on a single device.

Source: WABetaInfo

The references point to the creation of tables in a local database on Facebook messenger, which are needed so that you can manage messages and services. There may also be mentions of other elements that would allow Facebook Messenger to understand which WhatsApp users are blocked, push notifications from WhatsApp, and the facts of a chat recipient.

The content of the message wouldn’t be shared with Facebook servers. Thus, the Messenger app would need to will include a new protocol so that you can cross-chat between Facebook Messenger and WhatsApp. It isn’t known if Facebook would upload this local database in order to sync it across devices – one characteristic of Facebook messenger is that you could send and receive chats from multiple devices simultaneously.

We should remind you to just take this story as speculation, as app developers are subject to change plans in the future.

